Akron man faces multiple charges after vehicle crashes into home while feeling police

A 59-year-old Akron man faces multiple charges after he tried to flee Cuyahoga Falls police and crashed into the front porch of an Akron home Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., a Cuyahoga Falls officer tried to stop the vehicle the man was driving while it was traveling south on State Road, according to Cuyahoga Falls police. The man refused to stop and a plastic bag containing what was later identified as methamphetamine, was tossed out of the vehicle. A few moments later, the driver crashed into the front porch of an Oakland Avenue home. No one at the house was injured.

The man was arrested, and two passengers were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. Responding officers found stolen merchandise, illegal substances, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The Akron police and fire departments assisted with the call.

The Akron man has been charged with failure to comply (a third-degree felony), OVI, driving under suspension, expired plates, open container and failure to control. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Stow Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Police are still investigating and additional charges are expected.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man facing several charges after he crashed car into house