Akron man arrested, charged after spray painting Summit County Jail property

An Akron man was arrested Monday evening after damaging Summit County Jail property, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The agency reported that jail staff noticed the man come up to the sallyport doors of the jail around 5:30 p.m. and start spray painting them. The suspect tried to escape after being confronted by deputies, but he was captured. He was charged with criminal damaging (a first-degree misdemeanor) and resisting arrest (a second-degree misdemeanor).

The 41-year-old was booked into Summit County Jail.

