Akron man, 44, drowns in Springfield Lake early Sunday morning

Springfield Township Police are investigating the death of an Akron man who drowned while fishing in Springfield Lake early Sunday morning.

John Wisener, 44, had been fishing in a boat with another person when he fell into the lake, according to information from Springfield Township police. The other person was able to swim to shore and contact police at 1:18 a.m.

The reason he fell into the lake is unknown.

The initial responding Springfield Township Police Officer immediately jumped into the water to search for Wisener but was unable to locate him.

The Springfield Township Fire Department responded and began searching the lake. The South Summit Water Rescue Team, composed of members from the Green, New Franklin, Coventry and Springfield fire departments, also arrived to assist in the search.

At approximately 5:30am, the South Summit Water Rescue Team found Wisener in about 7 feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was turned over to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man drowns in Springfield Lake while fishing