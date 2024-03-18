Akron to hold ceremony Tuesday to rename community center after Judge James R. Williams

Residents are invited to to a renaming ceremony of the Lawton Street Community Center 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1225 Lawton St. in Akron. The center is being renamed in honor of the late Judge James R. Williams.

Williams was a University of Akron alumnus, a civil rights leader, a former Akron City Councilman and the first African American to serve as a Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge. He was among the first African Americans to graduate from the University of Akron School of Law after it became affiliated with the University in 1959.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Lawton Community Center renaming ceremony scheduled for Tuesday