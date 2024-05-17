Akron hit with grievance from firefighters union over handling of fire chief search

The Akron Firefighters Association Local 330 filed a grievance Wednesday against the city over how it's handling the search for a new fire chief.

Union president Kevin Gostkowski said the union filed the complaint because it believes the narrow scope of the search violates the union's collective bargaining agreement with Akron.

The move came days before the application deadline is set to close on Saturday.

Gostkowski said the city is specifically violating Article 54 of its collective bargaining agreement, which states in part, "A change in the Administrative Rules, Civil Service Rules, Human Resource Policy Manual, or similar City employment rules that affects matters pertaining to the bargaining unit members' wages, hours or terms and other conditions of employment shall be subject to bargaining and agreement between the parties."

To remedy the situation, Gostkowski said the union would like to see the city amend the job posting to extend eligibility to those holding the rank of district chief and above. He said that the past two times the position has been open — 2016 and 2022 — district chiefs were eligible.

"We're not trying to exclude anybody from being eligible," Gostkowski said. "We're actually trying to include more people to be eligible for this position."

Earlier this month, the city announced it would only consider internal candidates with a minimum of 10 years of fire and/or emergency management services command experience with a minimum of one year of experience at the level of fire deputy chief, thereby prohibiting district chiefs from applying or interviewing for the position, something the union can't abide.

The Beacon Journal asked the city if the grievance pauses the fire chief selection process and for a statement from Akron Mayor Shammas Malik. City spokeswoman Stephanie Marsh said via email, "As this is now a legal process between the city and the union we have no further comment to provide at this time."

Gostkowski declined to provide the Beacon Journal with a copy of the grievance, saying, "I don't want to litigate it in the media, and I believe the city has every opportunity to respond to it, and I'm not going to do it in the newspaper."

The Beacon Journal has requested a copy of the grievance from the city law department.

Gostkowski said the grievance will now move through the procedure outlined Article 23 of the collective bargaining agreement.

"The city has their opportunity to respond to either uphold or deny the grievance," Gostkowski explained, "and then the union has the ability to decide whether or not to move that to an arbitration."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron firefighters union files grievance against city over chief search