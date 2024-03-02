Akron group seeks up to $70M in federal funds to boost polymer industry jobs, growth

Akron’s Polymer Industry Cluster is vying for up to $70 million in federal funds, with the aim to keep or add 6,300 industry jobs and bring in $1.8 billion in direct private investment.

On Thursday, the cluster sent a funding proposal to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the Innovation Hubs Program (Tech Hubs).

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and a bipartisan group of U.S. House members from the region sent EDA a letter of support for funding.

The funding, which would be matched by $11 million in private and public investment, would be an economic boon to the Polymer Industry Cluster and the Greater Akron area, Brown told the Beacon Journal.

“It fits with the history of Akron as the Rubber City,” Brown said. “And then Akron is really the leader in the country in polymers. We know this potentially is the next step for Akron leading on all kinds of related technologies."

Other members of Congress who signed the letter of support include Democrats Emilia Sykes, Shontel Brown and Joyce Beatty and Republicans Max Miller and Mike Carey.

Sykes, whose district includes Akron, sent a separate letter to EDA Thursday.

The letter states: “As a member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, I am uniquely familiar with the multi-disciplinary and far-reaching value the efforts of this funding will bring not only to Akron and Northeast Ohio, but to our nation.”

EDA funding would provide numerous employment and job-training opportunities in the area, Brown said.

“It's good-paying jobs almost immediately,” Brown said. “It means work training opportunities. It gives students — at Akron U., at Stark State — opportunities. So, it’s a win all the way around for Summit County.”

What is the Sustainable Polymer Tech Hub?

Akron's Polymer Industry Cluster was designated as the United States' Sustainable Polymers Tech Hub in October.

The cluster includes multiple partners, including many that are directly requesting funding from EDA, according to a release from the Polymer Industry Cluster at the Greater Akron Chamber. Project leads include the Greater Akron Chamber, the University of Akron, Goodyear, Bounce Innovation Hub, Huntsman Corporation, Bioverde Tech LLC, Full Circle Technologies, Tyromer and Flexsys.

Seventy-seven private and public partners have provided “support and engagement” for the EDA application, according to the release. More broadly, Northeast Ohio has 1,200 companies and 42,000 workers in the polymer sector, the release states.

If chosen for EDA funding, the Sustainable Polymers Tech Hub would create eight projects, said Brian Anderson, vice president of the cluster.

Five of the projects would focus on technology maturation; the other three would concentrate on workforce development, business and entrepreneurship development, and startup support and governance.

“And all of these projects help us move — help us lead, really — globally, into sustainability,” Anderson said. “Everything that we do in the Polymer Industry Cluster is just about laser-focused on sustainability.”

What is Akron’s Tech Hub seeking from the federal government?

The Akron Tech Hub has a strong focus on synthetic polymers. With EDA funding and investment matches, projects could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.9 million tons annually, the release said — roughly equivalent to almost 1 million cars being taken off the road.

Anderson said the cluster's technology interests include “new feedstocks that provide sustainable starting materials into the development and manufacturing process of products, as well as effective end-of-life processes.”

Some synthetic polymers are plant-based.

For Brown’s part, he said: “This is the technology that will bring us things that we don't know about yet, that we can be pretty certain will make for a cleaner industry, a cleaner Ohio and cleaner manufacturing jobs.”

Anderson said polymer industry growth and development would benefit people who are unemployed and underemployed in Akron and Summit County, as well as Portage County, which is also in the tech hub.

“When we see the polymer industry thriving and growing, that creates well-paying job opportunities that are accessible to all residents,” Anderson said.

Anderson said "we also see a thriving polymer industry is going to bring more profits and disposable income and residents to the region. That increases the tax base. It increases demand for professional services companies. It increases demand for neighborhood restaurants.”

When will a decision be made on the funding?

Out of 31 hubs in the running to receive funds from EDA, narrowed down from a roughly 500-applicant pool, the agency will issue between $20 and $70 million to five to 10 hubs, according to a press release from Brown’s office.

Decisions are expected this summer, and selected projects will launch in October.

“Certainly, I'm biased, but I think that our chances are high,” Anderson said of the federal funding awards. “I think we're very competitive. I think our focus on sustainability and helping to address the harmful impacts of climate change and contributing to national economic security of the country from our existing, strong, dense industry puts us in a good place to succeed.”

What state support is Akron receiving?

Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration and legislators from both sides of the political aisle have pledged support for the cluster's pursuit of federal funds.

If the EDA funding is issued, JobsOhio would "match more than $4 million committed by a broad range of private sector companies, philanthropic organizations, Summit County and the city of Akron,” the release says.

“We have an outstanding proposal under evaluation through the Ohio Innovation Hubs program at the same time, so looking to really capitalize on the momentum and the planning that we've been doing in the Polymer Industry Cluster to bring that kind of transformational investment into the region,” Anderson said.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Polymer Industry Cluster applies for $70M in federal funding