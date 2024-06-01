Akron fire crews receive state award for life-saving emergency response in 2023

Crews with the Akron Fire Department received the EMS Star of Life award in May 2024 for their life-saving response to a motorcycle accident in August 2023. Pictured from left: Rita Chambers, quality assurance coordinator; Dr. Amy Raubenolt, Akron Fire medical director; Steven Kaut, acting fire chief; Marcus Wagner, paramedic; David Ewers, lieutenant; Eric Carpenter, lieutenant; Justin Kelly, paramedic; Daniel Garrett, captain; Mike Fuller, paramedic; Steven Berry, lieutenant.

Crews from the Akron Fire Department were awarded last week with a prestigious EMS Star of Life Award for their emergency response that ultimately saved a man's life last year.

The award recognizes an EMS agency for remarkable life-saving efforts and exceptional care performed during an emergency medical call, according to a press release from the fire department. Out of the many thousands of EMS responses during 2023, only nine incidents were received this award.

In August 2023, crews from Medic 13 and Engine 8 responded to a motorcycle accident in which the injured motorist had no helmet and received life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.

Within six minutes of arrival, the crews had the patient stabilized and ready for emergency transport. The patient was in surgery within an hour to receive life-saving surgical procedures.

The motorist survived because of the responders and is continuing to recover, the press release said.

The following individuals were recognized:

Lt. Eric Carpenter

Lt. David Ewers

FF/Paramedic Marcus Wagner

FF/EMT Justin Kelly

FF/EMT Wayne Turley

The annual awards are presented by the Ohio Chapter of American College of Emergency Physicians; the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services; and the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Medical Services.

“I’m incredibly proud of this honor for our crews,” said Acting Chief Steven Kaut in the press release. “It is a huge accomplishment and a welcome recognition of the work our firefighter/EMTs do on a daily basis. Their efforts undoubtedly saved this patient’s life, and their skills, effort, and expertise were on full display during this incident.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Fire Department crews receive EMS Star of Life Award