Akron father who drowned in Springfield Lake remembered as 'good man'

The drowning of a 44-year-old single father from Akron last weekend in Springfield Lake remains under investigation but appears to be a "tragic accident," the Springfield police chief said Friday.

A memorial service for John Wisener, who drowned while fishing early Sunday morning, will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home in Akron.

Wisener fell into Springfield Lake while fishing with a friend around 1 a.m. The friend made it to shore.

A witness fishing from a bench on the lakefront was able to see part of the situation, and he ran to the Springfield Police Department, which is located along the lake.

The officer who was notified by the witness arrived at the scene at 1:18 a.m., Springfield Police Chief Jack Simone said.

When the responding officer could not find Wisener in the water, Springfield Township Fire Department and South Summit Water Rescue Team, which consists of neighboring fire departments, continued the search.

Wisener was pronounced dead after the South Summit Water Rescue Team found him 7 feet into the lake around 5:30 a.m.

Simone said the cause of the incident is still unknown as of Friday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the medical examiner's office, he said, which will provide the department with a toxicology report, which would show if Wisener had any substances in his system.

"Everything's leading up to it's just a tragic accident," Simone said.

Other factors may have played a role in the incident, Simone said.

"The boat they were in was in very poor condition," he said. "[They were] out at nighttime. The lake is very dark. There was no lights on the boat. They may not have been that familiar with where the shore was."

Wisener had three sons and a daughter, according to a GoFundMe page for his children created by a friend. He was the custodial parent of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old and is survived by his parents, siblings, nieces and a nephew.

"He made taking care of his kids his first priority," the page said. "This is a terrible tragedy and all the kids' lives are upside down right now. Family and friends have pulled together to lay him to rest, but going forward there will be additional fees and costs to make sure the boys are taken care of: housing, utilities and basic needs as the kids grieve and wait to see what comes next for them now that dad is gone."

A Springfield High School graduate, Wisener enjoyed "sports (Browns and Lakers), father and daughter dances, mom’s cooking, playing games with his friends, and he loved taking care of his family," according to his obituary.

Memorials for the family can be sent to the funeral home, which is located at 547 Canton Road in Akron.

"John was a good man, a good friend and father and a good human," the GoFundMe read. "He helped many people along the way, even if it was just being silly until he got a smile. Knowing the community he loved is helping to look out for what he loved most will help him rest easier and take some stress off of his kids so they can have a chance to breathe, process, and grieve the loss of the man who showed up for them every single day."

Reporter Isabella Schreck can be reached at ischreck@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Springfield Lake drowning victim John Wisener remembered as 'good man'