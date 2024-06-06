Akron community gathers in prayer after deadly mass shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Three days after a mass shooting in East Akron, the community is still trying to come to grips with the deadly gun violence.

“I think the feedback in the community is shock. After shock, we have to find a way to do something,” said Rev. Dr. Charles Myricks, pastor of Arlington Church of God.

The church hosted a community prayer vigil Wednesday night, just blocks away from where the shooting took place near Kelly and 8th Avenues.

I-Team: Downtown CLE stunt drivers unfazed by police

“The people in this community want to come together,” said Myricks.

Police said Wednesday that the number of people hurt in the shooting is now 27. There was one fatality

Myricks said some of his parishioners have children who experienced the gun violence firsthand.

Anniversary of monster Northern Ohio tornado outbreak

“One family at a time, we have to find a way to reach our young people and get a better message out to our families to support them,” said Myricks.

Meanwhile, Akron police urged anyone with information about the deadly mass shooting to come forward.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.