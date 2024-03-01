Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank's Harvest for Hunger campaign sets 4.2 million meal goal

Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, speaks to the audience during the kickoff for the food bank's 33rd annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign at the John S. Knight Center in Akron Friday.

Families across the region continue to face a very real threat to their financial and food insecurities — inflation.

The rise in grocery prices, combined with pandemic-related benefits ending, is a major factor in why demand for Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank services reached an all-time high in 2023. More than 3 million visits were made to the network, and there was a 31% increase in people visiting food pantries alone.

It was revealed at its 33rd annual Harvest for Hunger campaign kickoff Friday at the John S. Knight Center that the organization distributed 34.9 million pounds of food last year.

That ongoing need is reflected in this year’s campaign goal, which is to provide the equivalent of 4.2 million meals for the communities served within the food bank’s eight-county service area.



“Families are struggling as costs for basic necessities remain high,” said Dan Flowers, food bank president and CEO. “Families that need help stretching their budgets can pay their utility bills, rent and buy their kids’ shoes as a result of the food they receive from our network. In this way, we fight hunger and poverty at the same time. We can continue to serve our neighbors facing hunger, but we need the community’s support. The Harvest for Hunger Campaign is a critical tool for us, so we hope the community rallies behind it again this year.”

Working in conjunction with three other food banks — Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio and the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley — Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank uses its Harvest for Hunger campaign to fight hunger across 21 counties.

Reaching beyond hunger

Early February marked the completion of the food bank’s seven-year, $17.5 million endeavor to add capacity to its two main facilities in Akron and Canton. Both food distribution centers, which serve eight Northeast Ohio counties, have been rebuilt with added food pantries and an emphasis on expanding social services.

The Akron location underwent a 15,000-square-foot addition and remodel and now features a network partner welcome center, distribution site on the building's south side, and freezers and coolers that double its cold-storage capacity.

Keynote speaker Joree Novotny, executive director of Ohio Association of Foodbanks, delivers her address at the kickoff for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank's 33rd annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign at the John S. Knight Center in Akron Friday.

Joree Novotny, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, took the stage to explain how the complexity of food insecurity highlights the need for investment into local and regional food supply chains to ensure reliability, affordability, accessibility and quality.

“The promise of adequate wholesome food must exist before any other possibilities can be cultivated,” Novotny said. “Our vision for a food-secure future, the one we must yearn and strive for, is one that grapples not only with poverty and hunger, but with wage and wealth inequity, racial injustice, housing insecurity, health disparities and growing isolation. It is one that acknowledges that as advocates for food security, we have to fight to lift up and protect every part of our food system, from the seed in the soil to the family at the table.”

How to help

Frank Wiley, regional business leader at Giant Eagle, spoke about experiencing food insecurity while growing up in Cleveland and interacting with the food bank first as a recipient, but now as a board member and donor.

Frank Wiley, board member for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, acknowledges fellow board members at the kickoff for the food bank's 33rd annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign at the John S. Knight Center on Friday.

“Giant Eagle continually strives to utilize our nearly 100 years of food expertise to find solutions to help feed all of our neighbors, especially those fighting hunger,” Wiley said. “That is why our participation in the Harvest for Hunger campaign is a top priority for our company.”

Giant Eagle and GetGo will once again run its checkout campaign alongside Buehler's, Dave's Supermarkets, Fisher Foods and Heinen's this spring.

To learn more about the Akron-Canton Foodbank or to contribute, visit akroncantonfoodbank.org.



