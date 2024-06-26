Akron-area voters discuss range of expectations ahead of presidential debate

Voters are on the cusp of witnessing a norm-defying presidential debate Thursday between incumbent Democrat Joe Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 78 — well before either candidate is the confirmed nominee of the party.

It’s been more than a century since a presidential election field has included two people who have held the job already, and they’re the two oldest candidates ever to debate or run for the office.

It’s also the first presidential debate to feature a convicted felon. Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in May related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels with the intent of influencing the 2016 presidential election.

Other breaks from tradition include the lack of an in-person audience and the ability of CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash to mute the participants’ microphones if they speak out of turn or exceed allotted time. the 90-minute debate will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on CNN, with several other networks and streaming services carrying the live feed as well.

How do area residents who spoke with the Beacon Journal on Tuesday view Thursday's debate?

Some are attracted to the spectacle — the possibility that one of the candidates crashes and burns. Most say they've already made up their minds about their vote, but some are open to having their opinions changed. And some are apathetic.

A gathering of friends at Akron Family Restaurant

At 9 a.m., Akron Family Restaurant on West Hill was serving breakfast to a steady stream of customers.

Rickey Alexander, Dennis Ragins, Edward Bennett, Corky and Don Boyd are seated around a table to the right of the door.

All five identify as Democrats and have their own reasons for tuning into Thursday's debate. Their ages range from 68 to 72.

Rickey Alexander, 70, talks Tuesday at Akron Family Restaurant about why he is going watch Thursday's presidential debate.

Alexander, who hails from Bedford, said he's planning on watching because he wants to see how Trump embarrasses himself.

"I expect to see Trump go unhinged," he said. "I expect Biden to be presidential."

Dennis Ragins, 68, discusses the upcoming presidential debate on Tuesday at Akron Family Restaurant.

Ragins lives in North Hill. He said he'll watch because understanding the candidates' philosophies is important.

"We have two opposing paradigms going at each other, so I think that it will be nice to see how the current president does against a challenger," Ragins said.

Edward Bennett, 71, shares his views on both candidates Tuesday as he talks about the upcoming presidential debate at Akron Family Restaurant.

"I don't like either candidate," Bennett said, "but I think Biden is a little better than Trump."

He said he'll watch the debate, however, because he wants to hear what the candidates have to say.

Corky, 72 discusses the upcoming presidential debate on Tuesday at Akron Family Restaurant.

West side resident Corky said he knows who he's voting for — Biden — but he's still interested in how the candidates answer the moderators' questions.

Boyd, from Green, said that while he already knows who he'll vote for Biden in November, he's watching because he wants to see the two debate to make sure that neither candidate is hiding anything from voters.

Barbershop talk in Ellet

Alan Garner is an employee of the Ellet branch of the Devil Strip Barber Company. He said he's planning on watching the debate.

Alan Garner, a barber at the Devil Strip Barber Company in Ellet, talks Tuesday about why he will watch the presidential debate as he cuts a customer's hair.

"I think it should be interesting, to say the least," said the self-described independent. With how much has changed in the four years since Biden and Trump last debated, Garner said, he's interested to see what the two have to say.

Garner plans to vote for Trump in the election, but he'll give Biden the chance to change his mind.

"I will be watching it with an open mind," he said. "As far as politics go, I always have an open mind with everything."

About a mile-and-a-half away, Artisan Coffee in Ellet quietly buzzed with activity.

Dallas Cotterell works the third shift. He said he's not planning on watching the debate because of his work schedule and because he's not into politics.

Dallas Cotterell shares his thoughts Tuesday on the upcoming presidential debate at Artisan Coffee in Ellet.

"I believe it's kind of rigged," he said, "and don't really trust the government."

Cotterell said that if Trump is allowed to run after being convicted of 34 felonies, he'll vote for Trump.

Virginia Abell, 80, talks Tuesday about the presidential debate at Artisan Coffee in Ellet.

Biden voter Virginia Abell, 80, of Firestone Park said she'll watch because she wants to see if anything substantial will be discussed, though she doesn't think that there's anything either candidate could say to change her mind.

Conservative Ken Wise, 66, lives in Doylestown but comes from Akron. He said he's not watching Thursday's debate because he finds the whole thing "excruciating."

"I believe that the people presenting it have an agenda," said Wise. "My chosen candidate doesn't know when to keep his mouth shut; Mr. Trump would be my candidate. Sometimes he embarrasses me. If he would express a thought and maybe not expand on it — the more he talks, the more I think he steps in it, for lack of a better term."

Conservative Ken Wise, 66, right, listens to his friend Eli Dorman, an Robert F. Kennedy supporter, as they talk Tuesday about the presidential debate at Artisan Coffee in Ellet,

Even so, Wise hasn't considered changing his vote.

Though his preferred candidate — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — won't be on the stage, 50-year-old Eli Dorman of Ellet said he's still watching the debate. He believes that if Kennedy were allowed to participate in the debate, he would change people's minds.

"I am just curious to see, partly, if Biden self-destructs," Dorman said, "and to see if Trump really can be civil, and cordial and well-spoken" — which he believes Trump can achieve.

Dorman said that the outcome of the debate won't change how he votes.

"If Kennedy gets on the ballot in all 50 states, he has my vote," he said — otherwise, Dorman will vote for Trump.

A walk down Kenmore Boulevard

James Fields of East Akron was walking down Kenmore Boulevard on Tuesday morning. He said that he wasn't aware that there was a debate coming up. Fields said he doesn't keep up much with politics because, he said, because "it's not really my thing." But he does find it interesting.

James Fields of East Akron shares his feelings about the presidential debate Tuesday along Kenmore Boulevard.

The 36-year-old said he didn't vote in the last presidential election because he was at work. Fields said he isn't sure who he's going to vote for this time around because it's a repeat of the last presidential election and he prefers independent candidates.

Coffee talk in Cuyahoga Falls

Republican Mackenzie Lewis, 24, of Kent and independent Caitlin Gentry, also 24, of Chapel Hill, sat outside Yada Yada Coffee as rain clouds gathered.

Republican Mackenzie Lewis, 24, of Kent talks Tuesday about the presidential debate outside Yada Yada Coffee in Cuyahoga Falls.

Lewis said she knew on some level that the debate was happening, but that it wasn't a priority for her.

"I can get the clips on Twitter the next day, probably," Lewis said.

She said she votes, but only follows politics to the extent that her husband keeps her informed, and doesn't plan to watch the debate. She said her mind is made up on who she's voting for, but doesn't want to share her choice because it's a "polarizing" topic.

Gentry has a half-formed idea of who she's voting for, but isn't watching the debate either. She prefers to base her opinions on experts' analysis of the issues and politics.

Independent Caitlin Gentry, 24, of Akron talks Tuesday about the presidential debate outside Yada Yada Coffee in Cuyahoga Falls.

"It's easier for me to understand synopsis of it than to look at the long-form," said Gentry. "I don't know enough about the underlying issues to have fully-formed opinions at this moment in time."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron-area residents share views ahead of first presidential debate