Akron area under freeze watch as temperatures in the 20s possible overnight

Temperatures in the 20s on Wednesday night could kill plants and freeze pipes in northern Ohio.

Mother Nature is about to send a friendly reminder that it is still early spring.

Temperatures are expected to plummet Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A freeze watch has been issued for northern Ohio as temperatures as low as 28 degrees are possible in some spots.

The weather service warns the potential "frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing."

There's also a potential for areas of frost Thursday night into Friday morning with overnight lows around 35 degrees possible.

The National Weather Service says the chill will be short lived as high temperatures in the 70s are expected Friday and Saturday and in the 80s by Sunday.

Some rain is expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Here's the forecast

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday night: Areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

When in the last frost in northern Ohio?

Experts say it is probably a bit too early to begin planting seeds outside.

Weather folks say the better chance of frost occurs when temperatures dip to 36 degrees or below, which is not uncommon in Ohio even in late April.

The National Weather Service says the earliest last frost in Greater Akron was on April 9 in 1896.

The latest last frost on record for the region was on June 11 in 1972.

The average last frost for Akron and Canton is May 10.

When is safe to plant a garden in Akron and Canton?

The Farmers' Almanac says there's a weather lore that says "If it thunders in February, it will frost in April."

Patience might be the best advice when it comes to spring planting given northern Ohio's topsy-turvy weather.

The almanac that's been offering up sage advice since 1818 says even a light frost can kill most tender plants.

The Ohio State University's College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences suggests waiting until after May 15 before planting typical garden plants like tomatoes, peppers and squash.

Check Akron weather hourly

Need to know weather conditions by the hour? Make sure to check out our weather page here.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Freeze watch issued for Akron, Canton overnight