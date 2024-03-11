When will Akron 'Antiques Roadshow' episodes taped at Stan Hywet air? PBS pushes dates back

Akron's debut on Antiques Roadshow has been pushed back by a week.

The Akron episodes of the popular show on PBS will now air nationally on April 29, May 6 and May 13 − a week later than previously announced.

The Akron stop was taped in June and is part of the show's 28th season of the show and features stops in other cities including Sturbridge, Mass.; Baton Rouge, La.; Raleigh, N.C.

Marilyn of Akron talks with "Antiques Roadshow" appraiser Eric Hanks about her Romare Bearden artwork during a filming of the show at Stan Hywet & Gardens on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Akron. (The show withholds people's last names to protect their privacy.)

Film crews used the scenic grounds of Akron's Stan Hywet as a backdrop for the appraisal of items brought in by fans of the show from near and far.

Show producers say a highlight of the Akron visit was a collection of postcards written by Fred Rogers to his family asking their thoughts on a show he was working on that would later become known as "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood."

Some 29,038 people applied for the lottery for just 2,000 tickets that were available for the one-day taping in Akron.

The Akron stop marked the show's sixth visit to Ohio and the first in Northeast Ohio since the Cleveland stop in 2015.

As a part of the Akron visit, appraisers and film crews got a tour of the 64,500-square-foot Tudor estate that is chockful of antiques and original furnishings of Goodyear founder Frank “F.A.” Seiberling and his wife, Gertrude.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron episodes of 'Antiques Roadshow' will air on PBS in April, May