Akin named to Mississippi State University's fall 2023 Dean's List

May 24—Hudson Akin, of London, KY, is among 2,514 named to the Mississippi State University fall 2023 Dean's List.

To be named to the Deans' List, a student must have achieved a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

