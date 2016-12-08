Fake news gunman incident at Comet Ping Pong pizzeria, in D.C.

Edgar Maddison Welch, who has admitted to being the gunman who opened fire inside of the Washington, D.C., pizzeria Comet Ping Pong on Sunday, expressed regret in a new interview with the New York Times.

"I just wanted to do some good and went about it the wrong way," he told the paper Wednesday, speaking via videoconference from an old hospital building next to a city jail.

No one was injured by the gunfire, but Welch's actions drew national attention because he was motivated by a fringe conspiracy theory about the pizzeria. Police say Welch told them he wanted to "self-investigate" the theory, which purported that Comet is the center of a child-sex ring involving Hillary Clinton and her campaign chief.

