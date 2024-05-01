Airway Heights to run public safety levy in August

Apr. 30—The Airway Heights City Council voted Monday night to put a public safety measure on the Aug. 6 primary ballot.

The levy would help the city hire new police officers and replace patrol cars, an Airway Heights news release said.

Property taxes would increase about $25 a year for an average $300,000 home. This is the first funding request for the Airway Heights Police Department in the history of the city, according to the release.

Call volumes for the police department have increased 133% in the last five years. The city has 14 patrol officers who each respond to about 1,500 calls a year. Because the department is short-staffed, it has to prioritize 911 calls over responding to many non-violent crimes like theft, vandalism and traffic violations.

"We want to stop lethal drugs flowing through our community," Police Chief Brad Richmond said in a statement. "Currently, we can only react when we hear something. We're a Band-Aid on a wound. We have to prevent the bleed before it happens."

The levy would also help update equipment and technology, and to fight lethal drug trafficking.

The resolution passed unanimously.

