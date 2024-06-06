AirVenture to treat 100 Vietnam veterans on Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

OSHKOSH – Another 100 Vietnam War veterans will be honored at the nation’s capital next month when EAA AirVenture stages its 10th annual Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

As part of the fly-in convention’s annual salute to veterans, the retired military personnel get a chance to tour war memorials across the capital July 26 before returning to a hero’s welcome at the conclusion of the afternoon air show.

“The events and emotion connected to the Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight traditionally makes it one of the most memorable events of AirVenture week and our Salute to Veterans activities,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programming.

“We are proud to produce an event that honors what Vietnam veterans did for this country and be able to provide them an experience of a lifetime.”

Veterans are welcomed back from a Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight with a water cannon salute on July 29, 2022, at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, in Oshkosh, Wis.

It’s the 10th year running for the Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight, which is held under the auspices of nonprofit organization Old Glory Honor Flight of Appleton.

That particular group has organized dozens of honor flights, including special trips to Pearl Harbor and Vietnam.

This year, Old Glory Honor Flight will be inviting veterans who are on the waitlist. Vietnam veterans attending AirVenture also will get a chance to apply for a drawing for one of 15 available seats on the flight.

“Each Honor Flight mission is a special occasion, but the ability to be a part of EAA AirVenture always creates unforgettable moments,” said Diane MacDonald, executive director of Old Glory Honor Flight.

“Honoring our local Vietnam veterans out of EAA AirVenture is such a highlight, being witness to the enthusiasm, respect, and appreciation from the world’s aviation enthusiasts when the flight returns to Oshkosh is such an incredible sight to see and it means the world to the men and women who get to experience it.”

American Airlines is supplying an aircraft for the flight, which will be flown by an all-volunteer crew of pilots and cabin attendants.

More AirVenture coverage: Click here to read more about EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is July 22-28.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will return to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh July 22-28. It will be the 71st fly-in and convention. Go to https://www.eaa.org/airventure to order tickets or call 800-564-6322.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: AirVenture Oshkosh to fly Vietnam vets on Honor Flight to Washington