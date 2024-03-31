Airport Week: Status of RSW's $331 million Phase 1 expansion project in Fort Myers. What to know

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are providing special coverage of Southwest Florida International Airport. We are calling it "Airport Week." March is traditionally the busiest month of the year with more than 1,000,000 travelers expected to come and go through Fort Myers. Today, we talk to an airport official about the terminal expansion project.

In October 2021, construction began on the first phase of a terminal expansion at Southwest Florida International Airport.

The project involves the remodel of 164,000 square feet of space – and the addition of 117,000 square feet of new walkways and space for concessionaires, including local eateries.

With a price tag of $331 million, it's Lee County's second-largest public works project – ever.

When completed, the terminal expansion project currently underway at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers will allow passengers to walk between concourses.

The largest? The airport's Midfield terminal, completed in 2005, which replaced a smaller complex, adding more gates to accommodate a growing number of passengers in a new location at a cost of $438 million.

"The current project is much more complex, as it is happening in a building that has thousands of employees working each day and tens of thousands of passengers traveling daily," noted Steven Hennigan, the interim director for the Lee County Port Authority, which operates the airport.

Steven Hennigan, interim director, Lee County Port Authority

Hennigan shared a few tidbits about the status of the project, which has hit some snags.

Q. How far along is RSW's terminal expansion project?

ANSWER: Large structural work has been temporarily paused; however, other work in the terminal building is continuing.

Q. What have been the primary obstacles in completing the project on time?

ANSWER: According to our construction manager, initial delays occurred due to several issues including materials supply and labor shortages, as well as Hurricane Ian impacting regional construction demand. There are some design challenges that need to be addressed and we are working through these challenges with our two business partners to find improvements and enhancements to the final project.

Q. What is the timeline for project completion now?

ANSWER: Contractually, the project was to have been completed in late 2024. It is now estimated that it will take until late 2025, but we do not have a date yet.

In summing up how the expansion will benefit passengers, Victoria Moreland, the chief communications and marketing officer for the Lee County Port Authority, said it would provide "bright open spaces, natural light, soaring ceilings, a business lounge and new concessions programs with more technology and representation of local brands like Ford’s Garage and Fort Myers Brewing, as well as national brands like Chick-Fil-A."

The terminal expansion project will also create a single TSA checkpoint. There are currently three.

"These upgrades and amenities will reflect the sense of place that we want for our visitors and residents to enjoy when they experience their first or last impression of Southwest Florida at the airport," Moreland added.

Construction on some of the existing concourses continues at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The project is being funded with grants from the Florida Department of Transportation, Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs), airport revenue bonds and Lee County Port Authority construction funds. No property taxes are used for airport operations, or construction.

Currently, Southwest Florida International, known for short as RSW (Regional South-West), is served by 15 airlines. It remains one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

Last year, the popular airport saw 10,069,839 passengers. While that was down 2.6% from an all-time high of 10.3 million in 2022, the number is still forecast to reach about 12 million by 2026.

Construction on some of the existing concourses continues at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The next phase of the airport expansion will add more gates.

"With the addition of phase two of the terminal expansion project, which will add a new Concourse E with 14 additional gates, there will be capacity to meet the future air transportation needs of the region," Hennigan said.

The estimated cost of the second phase is $800-plus million, with a targeted completion in 2027.

