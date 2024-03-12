Airport receives $3.2 million for taxiway

Mar. 12—Pryor Field Regional Airport is receiving $3.2 million in federal funding to start the first phase of a southeast taxiway that will serve multiple companies, officials said Monday.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said U.S. Rep. Dale Strong included the funding in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024, which passed both houses of Congress with large bipartisan majorities.

The funding is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Grants-in-Aid for Airports program through the congressionally directed spending as part of the federal appropriations process.

Pryor Field Director Adam Fox said funding is for the first phase of a taxiway on 85 acres the airport bought parallel to Airport Road in the 1940s.

Fox said the first phase of the taxiway will serve Acquisition Integration Co. and a second company that "we hope is coming in later this year.

"This grant will allow us to build the infrastructure that's needed to have access to our main asset at the airport, which is our runway, of course," Fox said. "This will be opening those 85 acres for development."

In April of last year, the Pryor Field board approved a 25-year lease with a 10-year option with Acquisition Integration. The Huntsville company said it has a four-phase plan to build 170,000 square feet of hangar and office space, investing $30 million and creating approximately 250 jobs.

Fox said they are designing the taxiway for larger airplanes like the military's C-130 and large cargo planes, which include the Boeing 737, 727 and MD-80. He said he's not sure yet of the exact length but they're close to 80% on completing the design.

"It will be concrete, so it can handle larger airplanes," Fox said. "We're building for the future because we truly don't know what the third, fourth or fifth company on this side of the airport will actually need, so we want to build it as strong as possible."

He said the appropriation will go through the Federal Aviation Administration and Alabama Department of Transportation Aeronautics, so he's not sure yet when they can start on the runway project.

Pryor Field Regional Airport is a public-use airport, located less than 3 miles from the Interstate 65/Interstate 565 interchange. The airport is owned by the cities of Decatur and Athens and the Morgan and Limestone County Commissions.

Bowling said this is only the second time for the city to receive a federal appropriation during his tenure. The first was the $14.2 million BUILD grant, which also came from the Transportation Department, for the Alabama 20 overpass.

He said this is a no-match appropriation, unlike the BUILD grant, which has required a $6.44 million match so far from the city.

"We are thrilled with this funding, and greatly appreciate Rep. Strong's work in securing it for us," Bowling said. "For our economy to thrive, we need efficient infrastructure for businesses to get goods and people in and out of our area. A strong airport — along with our river, road, and rail connectivity — is another key to Decatur's economic success."

Strong, R-Huntsville, said in a statement, "I'm honored to work to secure funds for key projects and initiatives throughout north Alabama. The enhancements that these funds will provide will enable Pryor Field to better serve the businesses and residents of our growing region."

