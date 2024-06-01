Airport police: Woman arrested after arguing with crews, forcing deplane and delay

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested at the Indianapolis airport Friday after police say she caused a disturbance on an outgoing flight, forcing passengers off the plane and a delay, according to a police report.

The aircraft disturbance was reported to Indianapolis Airport Police officers about 3:45 p.m. aboard a Delta flight to LaGuardia Airport. Responding officers were told the flight crew had asked the woman to place her bags under the seat in front of her “no less than five times,” to which the woman started arguing.

A Delta Airlines manager told the 37-year-old woman she could no longer fly and would need to leave the plane, a police report stated. The woman replied “she was going to have to be arrested” to get off.

Crews began to deboard the plane.

Police in the report said as they escorted the woman and her two other travelers off the plane, the woman continued to argue and raise her voice in the gate area.

She was handcuffed and arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct. Police took her to Airport Police Headquarters. She’s currently booked in Marion County Jail.

In a statement, a Delta spokesperson said the flight arrived in New York City about 90 minutes behind schedule.

“We apologize to our customers for the disruption in their travel plans," a prepared statement from the airline said.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Airport police: Woman arrested after arguing with crew, causing delay