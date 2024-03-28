Airport nets $4.1M for apron project

Mar. 28—A long-sought project to bolster service at the Cullman Regional Airport has been cleared for takeoff, thanks to the assurance of federal funds totaling more than $4.1 million.

In its recently approved federal funding bill, Congress approved an allocation of $4.177 million toward the reconstruction of the airport's terminal apron, a project that airport officials have long flagged as a major next step in its ongoing program of upgrades and additions. Landing the funding all at once, said airport general manager Ben Harrison, will allow for the project to be completed with a minimum of disruption to its users.

"The receipt of this grant will allow the apron project to be built as one large construction project instead of being phased over several years, which would disrupt the flow of traffic at the airport," Harrison said in a release. "We are so thankful for this allocation."

The funding will come via the U.S. Department of Transportation's Grants-in-Aid for Airports program, which was included in the recent federal funding bill. Cullman Regional's award marks one of only six Alabama projects to receive funds through the program during the current allocation cycle.

The apron area at the airport accommodates all air traffic beyond its runway and taxiway activity, including the parking of planes, boarding and unloading of passengers and cargo, and refueling. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs, who also serves as president of the Cullman Regional Airport Board, said Alabama's elected representation in Washington, D.C. played a vital role in securing the allocation this year.

"We appreciate Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), and her commitment to airport safety and infrastructure," said Jacobs in the airport's release. "She and her staff worked diligently to secure this funding for the airport, which is a key component of transportation and economic development for Cullman city, county and the region."

