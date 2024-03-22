Airport exec dies after shootout with feds at Arkansas home; affidavit alleges illegal gun sales

The executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas died Thursday after being struck by gunfire while in his home during a shootout with federal agents who were attempting to serve a search warrant.

Clinton National Airport announced the death of Bryan Malinowski, 53, on Thursday.

"With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our executive director Bryan Malinowski," the airport said in a news release. "Bryan was a 16-year employee of the airport. Under his leadership, our airport has experienced significant growth and success, expanding services and offerings to our community and state. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bryan's wife, Maer, loved ones and friends.”

Malinowski was shot on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were serving a federal search warrant, Arkansas state police said in a news release. He was treated on scene by medics before being taken to a hospital, according to police.

An ATF agent was also injured and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Arkansas state police. The ATF and Little Rock police have requested that Arkansas state police investigate this incident.

Bryan Malinowski allegedly sold guns illegally, ATF affidavit says

In a heavily redacted warrant affidavit obtained by Thursday by KARK-TV, the ATF said Malinowski bought over 150 guns between May 2021 and February 2024, which he resold without a dealer’s license. According to the affidavit, ATF found around six of the guns Malinowski sold after the firearms were connected to a crime.

Undercover federal agents attended central Arkansas gun shows and bought another three firearms from Malinowski, the affidavit shows.

The affidavit said all the guns bought by Malinowski were pistols, including 24 Model 45s by Glock and AR-style pistols. According to the affidavit, Malinowski would buy the guns legally by checking off a box on a purchase form agreeing that the firearm was meant for him. He then resold the recently purchased guns in less than 24 hours through gun shows where he had a table or through private sales, the court document shows.

To follow Malinowski, ATF agents planted tracking devices on his SUV, according to the affidavit. Malinowski would sometimes drive erratically to get agents off his trail, the court records show.

Cell phones and electronic devices were listed in the affidavit because agents believed it would prove Malinowski's illegal transactions, the affidavit said. Photos of bank records and “firearms, firearm parts, accessories (and) ammunition" were also listed in the court document.

'They don’t begin to justify what happened,' Bryan Malinowski's family says about ATF's allegations

Malinowski's brother, Matthew Malinowski, told NBC News the airport executive collected coins, guns and other weapons.

Malinowski's family said in a statement they “endured an unspeakable tragedy and one that is almost impossible to understand," according to multiple reports. The family then sent their condolences to the ATF agent who was wounded and his relatives.

The family addressed ATF's allegations against Malinowski, according to the statement.

“Even if the allegations in the affidavit are true, they don’t begin to justify what happened. At worst, Bryan Malinowski, a gun owner and gun enthusiast, stood accused of making private firearm sales to a person who may not have been legally entitled to purchase the guns," the family said, adding they're waiting for all the facts to come out.

Who is Bryan Malinowski?

Malinowski began working at the Clinton National Airport in 2008 as the director of properties, planning and development before being promoted to executive director in 2019, according to his employee bio.

The executive held previous leadership roles at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, El Paso International Airport and Lehigh Valley International Airport, the bio said.

As executive director at Clinton National Airport, Malinowski headed the administration, operations, maintenance and development of Arkansas' largest airport, according to the bio.

