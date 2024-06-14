Airport carjackers shot Uber driver, but couldn’t get cars in gear: police report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport officials are releasing new details after an Uber driver was shot during an attempted carjacking at the airport parking lot.

The shooting happened just after midnight Monday in the airport’s cell phone lot on Jim McGhee Parkway and Winchester. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital after he was shot in his right upper thigh.

According to a report from the Memphis Airport Police Department, two Uber drivers were waiting in the cell phone lot when four men in masks approached them in a white sedan.

Police released photos of the suspects (below).









One of the victims reportedly said that the group asked for help inflating a tire. The report says one of the men asked for $3 to drive to the service station and use the air pump.

When the victim said he didn’t have any money, Memphis Airport Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys. Memphis Airport Police say the armed suspect also took that victim’s wallet.

The report states that the victim handed over his keys. According to Memphis Airport Police, the other suspects tried to steal the victim’s vehicle but couldn’t put the car in gear.

According to the report, the armed suspect then demanded the keys to the other victim’s car. Memphis Airport Police say the victim told the suspect he wasn’t giving up his car.

The suspect reportedly shot the victim and took his keys. Memphis Airport Police say the suspects couldn’t put that car in gear, either.

The report states that the suspects then got back into their white sedan and drove away. Police say the suspects were driving a white Malibu or Toyota with no license plate.

According to the police report, there was no camera footage of the shooting and all of the lights in the north end of the cell phone lot were out when the shooting occurred.

The Memphis Airport Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 901-922-8298.

