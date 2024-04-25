Airport, Breeze Airways announce new service to Myrtle Beach

Apr. 24—PITTSTON TWP. — Carl Beardsley, Executive Director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, said 2024 has been a year of "more" for the airport.

"More airlines, more air service and more destinations," Beardsley said. "Here's to even more in '24!"

And more it is — Beardsley announced that Breeze Airways will begin new service to Myrtle Beach, S.C., starting June 20, with one-way fares starting as low as $49.

"Team AVP has looked forward to the return of non-stop service to Myrtle Beach and we're glad that Breeze Airways will provide that service to Northeastern Pennsylvania and our area travelers," Beardsley said.

The new summer seasonal non-stop service from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Myrtle Beach, will be offered on Thursdays and Sundays starting June 20. One-way fares on the route are starting from $49 if purchased by April 30, for travel by Jan. 7, 2025.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin, who chairs the Bi-County Airport Board, quipped that he brought sun screen when Breeze announced it was providing non-stop service to Orlando, Fla., and on Wednesday, McGloin said he packed his golf clubs in his car for Myrtle Beach.

"The additional service to Myrtle Beach is great news for Northeastern Pennsylvania business and leisure travelers," McGloin said. "The summer months will be great for our area's beach-goers, and both September and October are great months for golfing in Myrtle Beach."

Luzerne County Council member Lee Ann McDermott, AVP Board vice chair, said the new service shows what a great partnership that Breeze Airways and Team AVP have.

"We thank our regional travelers for their overwhelming support of Breeze Airways at AVP," McDermott said.

Jeffrey Box, president/CEO at NEPA Alliance, and Bob Durkin, president/CEO the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce both attended the news conference and they said added service helps the region's economic development in many ways.

"We continuously support regional economic development and in this announcement today, the airport will bring even more people and economic development opportunities to NEPA," Box said.

Durkin said the more air service offered at AVP goes a long way in bringing attention to the region.

Breeze Airways' president Tom Doxey said the airline has seen great demand from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, as seen through the expansion of its Orlando service and this new flight to Myrtle Beach.

"Myrtle Beach adds yet another great destination from AVP, which gives our guests added affordability and convenience," Doxey said.

Breeze officials said the airline is gearing up for a busy summer season and it's encouraging travelers to do the same with its "Picture This" promotion.

Starting Wednesday (April 24), aspiring vacationers can get 35% off of the base fare on round-trip flights to all 56 cities using the code 'SNAPSHOT' at checkout at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app before 11:59 p.m. PT on April 25, and travel from April 24 to Oct. 10.

