Airport Boulevard shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested in connection with an Airport Boulevard shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department.

WKRG News 5 previously reported that officers had responded to the 9000 block of Airport Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, according to reports. There has been no update as far as the victim’s condition.

Detectives with the MPD identified Lavon Deunte Williams, 25, of Mobile, as the suspect involved in the shooting, News 5 has learned.

Lavon Williams (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Williams was arrested on Wednesday, April 10, and taken to the Metro Jail. He is currently behind bars on charges of first-degree assault, according to the Metro Jail log.

