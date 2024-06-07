Airplanes to apply spongy moth treatment in Carlton, St. Louis counties

Jun. 7—CARLTON COUNTY — Residents in eastern Carlton County and an area just north of Meadowlands in St. Louis County may see airplanes applying spongy moth treatment likely the week of June 10.

Spongy moths, previously called gypsy moths, are invasive insects that have caused millions of dollars in damage to forests in the eastern U.S. and are now present in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

In large numbers, spongy moth caterpillars can defoliate large sections of forest. They prefer oak, poplar, birch and willow trees and spread slowly, but people can unintentionally help them spread by transporting firewood or other items on which the moths have laid their eggs.

In areas where many male moths are captured and where egg masses are found during the alternate life stage survey, MDA uses a treatment called Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki, or Btk.

Btk is organic-certified for food crops and has no known health effects for humans, pets, birds, fish, livestock, bees and other insects, according to the MDA. However, residents may wish to stay indoors during treatment, keep windows closed for a half-hour after application and cover gardens or turn on sprinklers. Btk residue does not damage outdoor surfaces, but soapy water will remove it.

The day and time of treatment heavily depends on weather conditions and insect development, the news release said.

The loud, low-flying plane arrives at sites as early as 5 a.m. It flies over the treatment block, making several passes around 50 feet above treetops. The plane may continue treatment into the evening, weather permitting. There will be two applications of Btk five to 14 days apart at each site in Carlton and St. Louis counties.

The MDA has a Report a Pest Info Line at 888-545-MOTH with the latest treatment dates and times details.

Residents can sign up for text and email notifications for updates about the treatment:

* Receive text notifications by texting "MNMDA Treatments" to 66468.

* Receive email notifications by texting "MNMDA Treatments (your email address here)" to 66468.

* Go to the MDA website:

mda.state.mn.us/plants/pestmanagement/spongymothtreatment.