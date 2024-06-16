Airplane crashes east of Larkspur, two taken to hospital

(COLORADO) — According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash east of Larkspur, in the morning hours of Sunday, June 16, causing delays on I-25.

DCSO received a call around 8 a.m., reporting a plane that had crashed in a field just east of I-25, near the Larkspur exit.

When emergency personnel arrived, they had to wade through waist-deep water to get to the site of the crash and bring the people out. Two people had already gotten out of the plane when deputies arrived, and emergency responders transported them to the hospital with unknown injuries.







A small fuel leak is being dealt with, and the FAA has been notified and will handle the crash. According to DCSO, a temporary flight restriction (TFR) was issued around 9 a.m.

People driving along I-25 near Larkspur may encounter delays.

