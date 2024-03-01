Airmont man charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, endangering child

An Airmont man was arrested in Bergen County, New Jersey, Wednesday on charges of aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bergen County prosecutor Mark Musella said police in January were notified of the alleged sexual assault of a minor in New Milford, New Jersey.

As a result of an investigation between the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the New Milford Police Department, Andrew Villafuerte, 33, was arrested Wednesday. Musella said Villafuerte was charged with three counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Villafuerte was remanded to the Rockland County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance in Hackensack, New Jersey.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland NY man charged in Bergen County with criminal sexual contact