Airman shot and killed: Body cam video shows shooting by Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended in the death of 23-year-old Special Operations Senior Airman Roger Fortson on May 3.

Body cam footage of the shooting was released Thursday afternoon and shows an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy answering a call for a reported disturbance at the apartment complex where Fortson lived.

In the video, the deputy, whose identity has not been released, slowly makes his way through the complex before arriving at Fortson’s apartment.

The responding deputy knocks on the door and moves away from the door, stepping off to the side. After a few moments, the deputy knocks again and announces that he is with the sheriff’s department.

After the third knock, Fortson opens the door. The deputy tells Fortson to step back before opening fire. A gun can be seen pointing toward downward in Fortson’s right hand before he falls to the ground.

