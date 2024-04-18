Airman dies while deployed to Andersen Air Force Base

A senior airman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron died during a deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Wednesday.

The Air Force said Senior Airman Marcus Jordan, 28, was found unresponsive at Andersen and pronounced dead after receiving medical care around 2:30 p.m. local time.

The Air Force is investigating Jordan’s death. He had traveled to Guam from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

“Senior Airman Jordan exemplified the very best of what it means to live by our values: courage, dedication, and selflessness. His commitment to service served as an inspiration to us all,” Col. Paul Sheets, commander of Moody’s 23rd Wing, said in a statement. “Any loss of a teammate leaves a void in our hearts and in our unit that will be deeply felt. Our thoughts and prayers are with Senior Airman Jordan’s family, friends and the members of the 38th RQS.”

Jordan enlisted in 2017 and worked as an expeditionary cyber operations journeyman, according to Air Force personnel records.

Additional details about his death were not immediately available Thursday.

The 38th RS is a “Guardian Angel” unit whose combat rescue officers, pararescuemen and survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists carry out ground rescue missions around the world using the HC-130 Combat King transport plane and HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter.