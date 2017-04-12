Airlines Troll United After Passenger Removal Incident

In the wake of United Airlines public relations nightmare, rival airlines took the opportunity to poke fun at the company. United came under fire after video emerged of aviation security officials forcibly removing a screaming and bloody passenger from an overbooked flight.

Emirates Airlines trolled the company with a video advertisement released Tuesday that started by quoting United CEO Oscar Munoz, who told airline trade publication ATW in March that “Those [Gulf] airlines aren’t airlines.”

“Well Mr. Munoz,” the ad read. “According to Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel site, not only are we a real airline, we are the best airline.”

It went on to list the awards Emirates had received from the travel site.

“Best airline in the world 2017. Best economy class 2017. Best first class 2017.”

The spot ended by mocking United Airlines now-infamous slogan.

“Fly the friendly skies…” the advertisement said. “This time for real.”

Other Middle East airlines joined in on the fun, as well. Royal Jordanian tweeted a picture Monday with an image playing on a no-smoking sign.

“We would like to remind you that drags on flights are strictly prohibited by passengers and crew,” the image read.

“We are here to keep you #united. Dragging is strictly prohibited.”

Social media users also joined the mockery. The internet erupted with memes and gifs after Munoz released a statement in which he apologized for having to “re-accommodate” customers on the flight. His use of the word “re-accommodate” quickly caused backlash and #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos began trending on Twitter.

Munoz released an additional statement Tuesday in which he apologized and took responsibility for the incident.

“The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened. Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all customers aboard,” the statement read. “No one should ever be mistreated this way. I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right.”

Munoz promised a full review of the incident would be completed by the end of April.

