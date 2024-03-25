What airlines use Boeing and do any fly out of Florida? What to know

Boeing is not having a good year.

In January a door was ripped off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX plane at about 16,000 feet. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered an immediate grounding and inspection of 171 Boeing aircraft at U.S. airlines or in U.S. territory and an FAA audit of Boeing and subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems “found multiple instances where the companies allegedly failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements.” U.S. authorities halted production while the company attempted to fix safety and quality issues. The FBI notified passengers on the Alaska flight that they may be victims of a crime. Seven passengers from the flight have filed a lawsuit.

And the company announced Monday that Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun would be stepping down by the end of the year and Boeing Commercial Airplanes' president and CEO, Stan Deal, would retire. The head of the 737 MAX program left in February.

Travelers have been understandably concerned about climbing into a Boeing aircraft, particularly the MAX family of planes. Here's what you need to know.

Are Boeing airplanes safe?

“I would happily fly any Boeing aircraft, including the 737 MAX. It’s a great aircraft,” Clint Balog, an associate professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University told USA TODAY. “No organization is flawless, and when errors occur in aviation … it’s not surprising they happen in groups like this. These instances are rarely spaced out evenly.”

Other experts agreed that airplane incidents are generally unrelated events that receive an oversized amount of attention in the days of 24-hour news and social media, and Balog pointed out that it wasn't unusual for Boeing to have more reports than other manufacturers.

“There are simply more Boeing aircraft out there," he said.

That said, the FAA found Boeing "passed 56 of the audits and failed 33 of them, with a total of 97 instances of alleged noncompliance," according to the New York Times.

Boeing's upgraded 737 MAX plane was also involved in two separate crashes in Indonesia in 2018, killed 189 people, and Ethiopia in 2019, which killed 157. A new maneuvering system was lined to both crashes and the MAX series was grounded for nearly two years. Most recently a tire fell off a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 as it took off from San Francisco International Airport.

Which Florida airlines use Boeing planes?

American, United, Southwest and Alaska airlines all use Boeing airplanes in the U.S., all of them have flights in and out of Florida, and all of them have some Boeing 737 MAX models.

How can I tell which plane is being used for my flight?

It's not always easy. Not all booking sites include that information, although travel booking company Kayak allows passengers to exclude certain aircraft types. The airlines allow you to see models when you book on their sites (click the "details" link), and Alaska is allowing alternate aircraft requests or a free refund for anyone booked on a Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft until March 31.

There are a few other ways to find out:

Check your flight information at the airline's reservation page to see what you ended up with. Click on your flight number to get more detailed information, including the model of plane.

Look up your flight on third-party sites such as SeatGuru or Expert Flyer to get more info on your seating, the aircraft, and airline policies.

Look up your flight on flight-tracking sites such as FlightAware.

Keep in mind that aircraft can be substituted at the last minute for a wide variety of reasons.

