Airlines are adding RNC, DNC flights. What to know if you're flying from Phoenix

People who plan to attend the Democratic and Republican nominating conventions this summer will have more flight options to get there, including from Phoenix.

American Airlines and United Airlines plan to add flights and seats on some routes to the convention cities. The boost in capacity includes an additional United Airlines flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

"These conventions are steeped in tradition and have now evolved to become a weeklong celebration of our political process," Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances, said in a statement. "We're proud to give people even more options to visit two great cities, and participate in these historic events and make their voices heard."

Here’s when and where the political conventions will be held, what airlines added flights and what airlines fly to the host cities from Phoenix.

When and where is the Republican National Convention in 2024?

The Republican National Convention is July 15-18, in Milwaukee.

New flights to Milwaukee for RNC convention 2024

Brian Dranzik, airport director at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, said he expects a “considerable uptick” in travelers for the Republican convention in July.

American Airlines will add nonstop round-trip flights from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to Milwaukee on peak arrival days plus return flights on July 19. The airline will use a bigger plane for its flights to and from Milwaukee out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.

American does not yet plan to add Phoenix-Milwaukee flights for the convention beyond its once-daily flight, airline spokeswoman Gianna Urgo told The Arizona Republic.

United Airlines plans to introduce a route between Milwaukee and Reagan Airport, add 72 more flights from hub airports such as Chicago O’Hare, Newark, Denver, Washington Dulles and Houston, and fly bigger planes on 20 flights. United does not offer nonstop service to Milwaukee from Phoenix.

What other airlines have Phoenix-Milwaukee flights?

Two airlines fly nonstop year-round to Milwaukee from Phoenix: American and Southwest. (Sun Country Airlines’ seasonal route does not fly in July.) United, Delta Air Lines, Spirit Airlines and Alaska Airlines offer connecting flights to Milwaukee.

When and where is the 2024 Democratic National Convention?

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

(Center) Democratic National Convention Chair Jaime Harrison speaks at a press conference before the start of the Wisconsin Democratic Convention on Saturday June 8, 2024 at Potawatomi Hotel in Milwaukee, Wis.

New flights to Chicago for 2024 DNC

United Airlines said it will operate its largest flight schedule to Chicago O’Hare International Airport since 2019 for the DNC.

It will add more than 80 flights to O’Hare from at least 11 cities, including Phoenix.

What other airlines have Phoenix-Chicago flights?

American Airlines also flies nonstop to Chicago O’Hare from Phoenix. Spirit, Delta, Frontier and Alaska airlines offer connecting flights.

Frontier Airlines has a Phoenix nonstop to Chicago Midway International Airport. Delta has connecting flights to Midway.

Southwest has dozens of nonstop and connecting flights daily to both Chicago airports, although it recently cut service between Sky Harbor and O’Hare from three daily nonstop flights to one daily nonstop to cut costs.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

