This airline has resumed a nonstop service from Orlando to Europe

Get your kilts and bagpipes ready—a nonstop flight to Scotland is back at the Orlando International Airport.

MCO announced on Tuesday that Virgin Atlantic Airways has resumed its nonstop service in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The air travel company will fly out of Orlando two times per week.

The flight seasonal flight will only stay at MCO until October 26.

Lochs like it's time to book another exciting adventure! Our friends @VirginAtlantic have resumed nonstop service to Edinburgh, Scotland, 2x/week. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 This is a perfect opportunity to explore this country's rich culture, museums, & theaters.

