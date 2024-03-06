Airline passenger faces fallout after being charged with false bomb threat

A man is facing life-altering repercussions after an innocent comment led to a false bomb threat charge on board a flight.

“You talk about a nightmare? It scared the living poop out of me,” Jerry Manyette said.

A flight attendant claimed he said “it’s a bomb” on an American Airlines flight, sending police to swarm the plane. But Manyette said he was talking about when his house boat exploded weeks before.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz spoke exclusively with Manyette on Wednesday. He’s relieved that charges against him have been dropped, but he said that’s not enough.

Manyette said the vacation he and his wife were going on was canceled because of this, costing them thousands of dollars. He’s also now banned from American Airlines flights. It’s all after something he said was taken out of context.

Channel 9 was there on Jan. 23 when the flight was met on the tarmac by police and a bomb-sniffing dog.

“[The flight attendant] didn’t ask anything about anything. Next thing I know, I’m being escorted off a plane in handcuffs,” Manyette told Sáenz.

Manyette said he never said “it’s a bomb.” Instead, he was talking to his wife about their houseboat in Minnesota that exploded due to a gas leak three weeks prior. He and his wife lost everything in the explosion.

“I said it looked like a bomb blew up in our boat. All [the flight attendant] heard was ‘bomb,’” Manyette said.

At the time, Manyette was charged with making a false bomb report. But the district attorney’s office dismissed that charge, stating Manyette’s story was accurate based on their investigation and there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

The DA’s office said several passengers sitting near Manyette didn’t hear him make any threats. Officials searched the plane, including the bags belonging to Manyette and his wife, and found no evidence of a bomb.

The dismissal paperwork also said Manyette immediately told investigators about his houseboat, and authorities were able to corroborate it with a police report from Minnesota and several news sources.

It brought mixed emotions for Manyette.

“Well, big-time relief,” he said.

“Truthfully, I’m kind of pissed,” he added. “They cost us a lot of money.”

Jerry Manyette said he wanted to take legal action. But now that he’s without a home and out thousands from their trip due to this, he can’t afford a lawsuit.

Sáenz reached out to American Airlines to ask if he can fly with them now that the case has been dismissed.

