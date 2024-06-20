An airline is offering one-way flights from Sacramento Airport for $33. How to get the deal

In need of a quick getaway?

Low-fare carrier Spirit Airlines is offering limited-time deals from Sacramento to its nonstop destinations, including a new stop in California.

Soon, travelers can fly from California’s capital city to Burbank for as low as $33 one way starting in September.

The new route joins existing direct services to San Diego, Las Vegas and Baltimore. For a limited time, fares range from $36 to $77 one way.

“It’s been five years since our bright yellow planes first touched down in Sacramento, delivering low fares and convenient service to California’s capital city,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines vice president of network planning, in a news release on Thursday.

“We look forward to continue our high-value service at SMF and make it easier for more travelers to discover the city.”

Read the fine print first

For a limited time, Sprint is offering one-way tickets to Burbank, San Diego, Las Vegas and Baltimore for as low as $33.

Trips to Burbank must fall between Sept. 4 and Oct. 9 to qualify for the promotional price, the release stated.

Flights to San Deigo, Las Vegas and Baltimore have a slightly larger window, July 12 to Aug. 27.

Trips must be booked 21 days in advance and fares are subject to availability.

There are no blackout days.

Nonstop deals from Sacramento Airport

Here’s a list of Spirit’s nonstop flight deals from Sacramento International Airport:

Burbank

Frequency: twice a day

Price: $33 one-way

San Diego

Frequency: daily

Price: $36 one-way

Las Vegas

Frequency: four times a day

Price: $39 one-way

Baltimore

Frequency: three times a week

Price: $77 one-way

Where is Burbank?

Marketed as the “media capital of the world,” Burbank is located in the eastern portion of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County city houses more than 1,000 media and entertainment organizations including Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. and Netflix., according to its city hall site.

Its population size is 105,833 people.

