Airline Gives Newborn Baby Free Trips for Life After Being Delivered Mid-Flight

One lucky premature baby boy was given free plane tickets for life after being born mid-flight.

Read: Welcome Aboard! Crew Members on Turkish Airlines Flight Deliver Baby Girl in Midair

Cicymol Jose gave birth in the sky as her Jet Airways flight was on its way to Kochi, India, from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Sunday.

With assistance from the crew and nurse Mini Wilson, Jose successfully gave birth to a baby boy at about 35,000 feet. The Boeing 737 made an emergency landing in Mumbai, where both mom and son were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital.

Jet Airways shared the news on Twitter with a tweet that said, “Welcome to the World,” with a letter that granted the baby “a lifetime of free travel.” The letter was addressed to the father in honor of Father’s Day.

Although this was Jet Airways’ first midair birth, other babies have been born aboard planes in the past year.

Read: Cabin Crew, Prepare for Delivery! Woman Gives Birth During Flight

A mom who was 28 weeks pregnant welcomed a baby girl while flying with a Turkish airline in April. Last August, a baby was born on a Cebu Airlines plane heading for the Philippines.

Both Jose and her baby are reportedly doing well.

Watch: Newborn Named After Airline 'Jet Star' Because He Was Born Mid-Flight

Related Articles: