New airline flying out of Dulles; one-way fares start at $46

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) said Tuesday that people looking to fly to New England will have another travel option come July.

MWAA formally welcomed Avelo Airlines to the lineup at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in a post on X, which included a link that provided more information about the airline and reservations.

Avelo’s new nonstop service between IAD and Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) starts on July 12. The route will be offered twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays using Boeing next-generation 737 planes.

Avelo already offered flights out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). Air travel from there to Southern Connecticut is seasonal, according to the route map on Avelo Airlines’ website. Additionally, there is a regular route between BWI and Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in North Carolina.

Avelo Airlines launched in 2021 and has bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport (STS), as well as Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

