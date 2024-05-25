Pilot dies after Spitfire crash in Lincolnshire field

A pilot has died after a Spitfire crashed in a field close to an RAF station in Lincolnshire, officials said.

Emergency services were called to the field off Langrick Road, Coningsby shortly before 13:20 BST on Saturday.

The World War Two-era plane belonged to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight based at RAF Coningsby, the RAF said.

It said a "comprehensive investigation" would be completed and it would not speculate on the cause of the crash.

The RAF statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today.

"The pilot's family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among many who have paid tribute to the pilot who has not yet been named.

In a statement posted on their X account, they said: "Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot's loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C."

Earlier, Lincolnshire Police said the aircraft came down in a field off Langrick Road, which runs alongside the perimeter of the RAF station.

Road closures are in place around Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

RAF Coningsby is the home of the RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF).

According to its website, BBMF operates six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota, and two Chipmunk aircraft used for training. The aircraft are flown by regular RAF aircrew.

Follow BBC Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk