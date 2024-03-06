Airbus signs on for new deal in Columbus. See what it will make

Even after dozens of major economic development victories, including the $2.5 billion announcement for Aluminum Dynamics to build an aluminum flat roll mill, Joe Max Higgins, CEO of Golden Triangle Development Link, has no intention of taking his foot off the gas pedal.

California–Airbus is to establish a final assembly line for the company’s H145 twin-engine light helicopter in Columbus, Mississippi.

The new line will be located at Airbus’ facility in Columbus and will be capable of delivering 16 helicopters a year in 2025.

"Just a few months ago, we celebrated our 20th anniversary of doing business with Airbus," Higgins said. "Everybody always wants to talk about the aluminum mill or the steel mill or whatever. We can never forget that the first Airbus project is what put the Golden Triangle on the map in modern day manufacturing."

The Columbus facilities have built 480 UH-72 Lakota Light Utility Helicopters for the U.S. Army. It has also built around 25 EC145e aircraft for specialist EMS operator and completion firm Metro Aviation. More recently, the Columbus line built 18 UH-72Bs, a version of the five-blade H145, for the U.S. Army. It is also continuing to assemble H125 single-engine light helicopters for the U.S. market.

"We weren't putting a widget in a squidget. We were putting together a product that flies and flies people," Higgins said. "More importantly, it has always been viewed as best in class. They are an exemplary partner. They are doing God's work for our men and women in the military as well as rescue equipment for hospitals and things like that."

After a record year of sales for the H145 in 2023, which saw 186 aircraft ordered by customers, there is an “ambition to double production,” of the platform, Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even said in a release. “The decision we took is based on the potential we see in North America.”

Since Airbus came to Columbus, it has made more than 1,700 deliveries, including 480 Lakotas, 500 H125s, 60 aircraft for the Department of Homeland Security, 500 retrofit modifications, 200 completions of aircraft and 12 re-engineered MH-65 aircraft.

"As long as we do our job and make the best damn helicopter in the world, Airbus in Columbus should never stop," Higgins said. "We knew this contract was coming, but we couldn't be more proud for continuing this relationship."

Airbus hopes to begin the contract on the H145 this year.

“This is another step to be even more close to our local customers by offering them a local product built in the U.S.,” Even said.

