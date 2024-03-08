Airbnb and Vrbo rentals causing headaches in South Dakota, regulation a puzzle

These two short-term rental homes in downtown Hill City appear well-kept, but are seen by some local officials as preventing potential full-time residents from occupying homes within the city limits.

HILL CITY, S.D. – With craggy ridges and hillsides framing it, there isn't much space for new housing to serve the rapid growth occurring in this picturesque tourism town in the central Black Hills.

And even as Hill City saw 84 new single-family homes built over the past 12 years – including a spurt of 39 new units in 2020-21 – a city housing study shows that the number of owner-occupied homes actually fell during that time frame.

The drop in owner occupancy is a big problem for a small city seeking to lure retirees and new permanent residents to fill jobs in education, construction and the tourism industry.

The lack of homes available for purchase is due largely to a rapid rise in the number of houses converted to short-term tourism rentals. In Hill City in 2022, nearly 10% of its 481 housing units were operating as short-term rentals, according to city data.

The short-term rental industry, fueled by online reservation services such as Airbnb and Vrbo, is a fast-growing alternative to traditional hotels and motels that rent living space by the night.

While those rental homes are convenient and comfortable for tourists and visitors, and are a moneymaker for owners and property managers, they have become a flashpoint of controversy in many communities.

Concerned town leaders said they remove housing opportunities for full-time residents, drive up local home prices and are not always seen as welcome additions to residential neighborhoods suddenly experiencing turnover of guests by the night, weekend or week.

A guest violated local codes at this short-term rental home in Hill City in summer 2022 by parking a truck and trailer on the grass.

As a result, communities across South Dakota, and especially those in the tourism-dominated West River region, are increasingly trying to regulate where and how new or existing residential homes can be used as short-term rental properties. Custer, Deadwood and Hill City have all passed ordinances banning new short-term rentals in areas zoned residential.

"You get people who want to move here and put down roots, but they can't," said Dani Schade, development services coordinator for Hill City. "We're doing anything we possibly can to bring full-time residents to the community, but we're landlocked here and now we're losing our homes to the rental industry."

The growing industry has fueled conflicts among those who operate the rental properties, neighbors who suddenly find themselves living next door to a nightly rental, and communities that see short-term rentals as a drain on housing availability and a barrier to managed growth.

Owner/operators said they are providing a needed service to visitors, maintain properties at a high level, and do their best to ensure guest follow local codes and remain good neighbors. They also said they are contributing to the economy and have a right to use their private properties to earn an income.

Fairly or unfairly, the behaviors of some guests at short-term rentals have added to the angst over conversion of residential homes to short-term rentals, with stories frequently shared online or within communities of guests who hold loud parties, trash the properties and do not act as good neighbors to the permanent residents.

Cities and counties in South Dakota are trying to find a balance between acceptance and support of the new industry that creates jobs and tax revenues while also protecting the sanctity of residential neighborhoods and the ability of individuals and families to buy homes in the municipalities where they live and work.

“I think the argument is coming down to balancing local control against private property rights,” said Matt Krogman, a lobbyist who represents the short-term rental industry in South Dakota. “But you can’t just put ordinances in place that ban us from being able to operate our private property.”

The debate over how to regulate the nascent industry coalesced during testimony over a legislative proposal this session (House Bill 1149) that would have prohibited cities and counties from passing ordinances that, directly or indirectly, resulted in bans on short-term rentals in South Dakota communities.

"By embracing ... short-term rentals, we not only promote economic growth but we also celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that has always driven us as South Dakotans," Black Hills real estate agent Jessie Drury testified.

Krogman said banning short-term rentals in areas zoned residential can amount to a ban overall since few homes or rental properties are or could be located in commercial or industrial districts within cities.

“It is not to limit local control,” Krogman said. “We’re asking for them to not have the right to regulate these businesses out of business.”

After an impassioned discussion, the bill died on a 7-5 vote.

Short-term rental homes and condos have exploded into a $41 billion annual industry across the country.

Owners and operators of short-term rental properties, meanwhile, are finding the industry a way to offer a needed service while making a primary or secondary income from houses they own or manage.

Short-term rentals arise in two basic ways: either a homeowner rents out their property while they live elsewhere, often seasonally, or they buy an additional home with the express purpose of operating it as a nightly rental property.

People in the short-term rental industry welcome local ordinances that protect neighborhoods by enforcing rules about health and safety, parking, trash control or other nuisance behaviors, Krogram said.

Albert Huizing of Sioux Falls said the short-term rental industry has been a financial lifesaver for him and his family.

“These are side incomes that help people’s livelihoods,” he said. “We truly know we are doing the Lord’s work.”

Jordan Hirschfeld of Rapid City is a short-term rental property owner who owns or manages several homes and employs up to 25 people.

“Without our presence, the spending wouldn’t be as robust and the influx of visitors wouldn’t be as vibrant,” Hirschfeld said.

Homeowner Richard Tieszen of Pierre testified that local zoning laws exist to manage growth and should not be superseded by a state law prohibiting a ban on short-term rentals in some areas.

"If you wake up tomorrow, and you have a Vrbo next to your home, I guarantee it wasn’t worth what it was the day before," he said.

— This article was produced by South Dakota News Watch, a non-profit journalism organization located online at sdnewswatch.org.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Airbnb and Vrbo rentals causing headaches in South Dakota