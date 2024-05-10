Air Zoo ‘saving history’ after storms damage roof, cause flooding

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum in Portage is cleaning up after flooding and water damage caused by Tuesday night’s storms in the area.

In a video posted to Facebook Thursday, Air Zoo President and CEO Troy Thrash stands in the Space Area, which he says became a “triage unit” for 80,000 artifacts and archival materials.

“As many of you know, we just missed getting a direct hit from a tornado on Tuesday night,” Thrash said.

‘Thought we were gonna die’: Tornado destroys homes, businesses in Portage area

He said the Air Zoo’s roof lifted up right above a collection. Streams of water started pouring down into the Space Area through hulls in the seams. The team “sprung into action.”

“We ultimately went from conserving and preserving history to saving history. And that evening, we pulled out thousands of uniforms and photos and other paper materials, some dating back a hundred years. They ended up just being soaked, sustained a lot of water damage, as did the entire floor,” Thrash said.

Many artifacts are lying out to dry to prevent mold and bacteria growth. They will then be taken to another facility, according to Thrash.

It wasn’t just the space area. Education rooms, offices and labs flooded, and ceilings were damaged, Thrash said. But the air zoo is working on a plan to get up and running again.

“I just wanted to make sure you all knew that the Air Zoo is good, we are safe and we are again back to saving history.”

To help clean up or donate, visit the Air Zoo website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.