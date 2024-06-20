Air traffic control tower catches fire at North Carolina airport

An air traffic control tower caught on fire on Thursday morning at Charlotte Douglas international airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The fire broke out at about 8.10am at the airport’s old air traffic control tower on Josh Birmingham Parkway, according to the Charlotte fire department. Videos posted on social media showed dark heavy smoke billowing in the air.

Four construction workers were trapped by the smoke but were eventually able to self-evacuate and did not require medical attention, the fire department said, adding that the fire was controlled in 10 minutes. A second alarm was triggered out of an abundance of caution, according to officials.

Airport operations were not affected as the fire occurred in the old air traffic control tower.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.