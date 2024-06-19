Air Tankers Take Off For Aero Fire in Central California

Air tankers took off to fight the Aero Fire in central California on Monday, June 17, as crews worked to contain the fire.

Footage filmed and posted to YouTube by Paul Young shows two large air tankers taking off from Freedom Park in McClellan, California, on Monday. Young said that the tankers were loaded up with fire retardant.

According to Cal Fire, the Aero Fire had spread to 5,351 acres and was 33 percent contained as of Wednesday, June 19. Credit: Paul Young via Storyful