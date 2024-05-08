Air tankers helps contain wildfire burning 5 miles south of Maricopa County

A wildfire raging southwest of Maricopa and just south of Mobile in Maricopa County was slowed Tuesday with the use of major air tankers.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, a series of large firefighting aircraft known as the Very Large Air Tanker, Large Air Tankers, Single Engine Air Tankers and Air Attack worked on the Flying Bucket Fire for most of Tuesday afternoon as ground resources closed in.

Despite 20-25 mph winds, the wildfire was kept away from reaching infrastructure, including power lines, as its progress was slowed down on the east side, according to the forestry department.

Tuesday's high winds and warm temperatures "significantly" increased fire activity and pushed flames to the south and southeast, the forestry department said. As of Tuesday night, the fire was estimated at 4,000 acres and was 30% contained, the department added.

Forestry hand crews, engines, a dozer and overhead crews are part of an approximately 100-person team assigned for Wednesday to combat the fire as hot, dry and windy conditions remain a concern for firefighters, the department detailed.

The Flying Bucket Fire was first reported by the forestry department on Monday evening after burning through grass and brush about 19 miles from Maricopa and 5 miles south of Mobile, along 99th Avenue and south of State Route 238.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Very Large Air Tanker helps contain fire 19 miles south of Maricopa