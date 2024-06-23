Air Show scorcher: Medical teams treated 80 for heat-related ailments by 4 p.m.

Jun. 22—How hot was it Saturday?

This hot: Typically, health care providers assisting guests of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show deal with about 60 cases of heat-related ailments during a typical show's two days, usually held in late June or late July.

On Saturday alone, the show assisted 80 people by shortly before 4 p.m., said Dr. Brandon Amburgey, the show's chief medical officer. The show's gates close at 6 p.m.

"This is one of the hottest shows, they said, in the past 30 years," Amburgey said, adding a few minutes later: "I'm obviously 20 (patients) above my normal weekend total."

The majority of cases Saturday were heat-related — dehydration, dizziness or similar symptoms. A visit to one Premier Health medical care tent shortly before 1:30 p.m. showed at least three guests lying on cots. Providers tending to them appeared to be busy.

"We have transported around seven patients, I think, to hospitals locally," Amburgey said a few hours later. "Again, for heat-related (causes). There have been a couple of falls and injuries. But mostly, it's been heat-related."

The show took some measures to anticipate the heat. Ambulances were parked near the medical tents. Golf carts weighed down with bags of ice could be seen darting about show grounds at the Dayton International Airport throughout the day. And the show had a free water refill station not far from the main entry gate, close to the Sinclair Community College maintenance hangar.

Sunday should be a bit kinder, weather-wise. Temperatures should rise to the high 80s, according to the National Weather Service, with cloudy skies and some rain expected.

But perhaps a bit of rain wouldn't be a completely bad thing at this point.

"It wouldn't be a bad thing as long as it's not humid afterward," Amburgey said with a laugh.

"There will be more cloud cover tomorrow," he added. "Hopefully, it won't be as bad."