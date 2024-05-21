Air quality in, near Baton Rouge can affect people’s health if conditions worsen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are currently under an air quality alert.

“It’s not just for East Baton Rouge but West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, Ascension, Livingston parishes, all of these parishes are impacted by the air pollution that’s generated by Baton Rouge,” said BRProud Chief Meteorologist Sam Parish.

Parish said depending on where the ozone layer is, it can affect life on Earth.

“The ozone is a good thing in the upper part of the atmosphere,” said Parish. “It’s a pollutant in the lower part of the atmosphere where we live.”

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Air Quality released the forecast on air conditions.

They said the winds will allow pollutants to accumulate throughout the state, which can also impact your health.

“That’s what gets down into people’s lungs and that’s what aggravates asthma, COPD [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease] and other respiratory type of diseases,” Parish said.

He also said if you have asthma or other health conditions to wear an N-95 mask. Parish said the metropolitan area could be under another air quality alert on Tuesday.

