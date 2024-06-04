Air quality alert: Northern Ohio is under the threat of poor air quality on Tuesday

There's a risk of poor air quality across northern Ohio on Tuesday. Yellow indicates poor air quality.

There is an Air Quality Alert for much of northern Ohio.

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued a warning that ground level ozone could reach harmful levels on Tuesday in eight northern Ohio counties.

The impacted counties include: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Compounding the air quality will be the temperatures on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says highs in the region are expected to be near 90 degrees with little or no wind.

Some relief is expected on Wednesday with slightly lower temperatures and showers and even isolated severe thunderstorms in the forecast.

The advisory will run through midnight on Tuesday.

Officials warn that air quality levels in the region on Tuesday could be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

What should I do when there's an Air Quality Alert?

There are ways residents can help to reduce pollution during the air quality alerts.

These are things residents can do:

Drive less. Bike, walk, use transit to get around, work from home and combine trips

Don`t idle vehicles. Turn off the engine.

Refill your gas tank after sunset.

Wait to mow the lawn.

