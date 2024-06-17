Air quality alert issued for Rochester region. What you should know

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Ground Level Ozone from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday. Air quality levels outdoors are predicted to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 101 for Ground Level Ozone.

The AQI is a scale designed to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale, with higher values indicating greater health concerns. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health advises individuals to consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

Those who may be particularly sensitive include young children and individuals with pre-existing respiratory issues such as asthma or heart disease. Anyone experiencing symptoms should consult their personal physician.

For more information, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi or call the Air Quality Hotline at 1-800-535-1345.

What is the Air Quality Index?

The AQI was developed as a way to standardize different pollutant levels on a single scale. When AQI values are high, it indicates that the health risk is greater.

What do the numbers mean?

An AQI level of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value of more than 300 represents hazardous air quality.

AQI scores are updated regularly at airnow.gov.

What is the Air Quality Index in Rochester NY?

Here is the current AQI levels in Rochester.

