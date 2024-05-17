Air quality alert issued for Pima County

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Pima County starting at 1:28 p.m. May 17. The warning expires at sunset.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Tucson area from now until sunset.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air pollutant that can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as people with respiratory problems. A decrease in outdoor physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day.

For details on this Ozone Action Day, visit the PDEQ website at www.pima.gov/deq or call 520-724-6885.

How do I protect myself during high pollution days?

When air quality is poor, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality suggests you take more care about being outdoors. Ozone levels are generally highest in the afternoon, so consider rescheduling activities and taking more breaks.

To avoid health risks associated with ozone:

Reduce exposure by playing and exercising outdoors before noon.

Limit vehicle idling when possible.

Curtail daytime driving.

Refuel cars and gasoline-powered equipment as late in the day as possible.

Carpool.

Combine trips.

Limit vehicle idling by avoiding drive-thrus and excessive idling caused by long wait times making left-hand turns.

